Green award for Church Stretton bottled water firm Wenlock Spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Church Stretton-based Wenlock Spring won "Best Sustainable Product" in this year’s Vendies Awards at a ceremony held in London.

The firm says the accolade recognises the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, responsible sourcing, and innovation in sustainable packaging.

The Vendies are a benchmark of excellence in the vending industry, celebrating outstanding contributions from businesses and individuals who are shaping the future of the sector.

Matthew, Lori, Bruce and Juliet Orme of Wenlock Spring

The judging panel praised Wenlock Spring, stating: “This is an excellent set of products with a great story behind it and true commitment to the environment. All in all, it’s an impressive total business commitment to sustainability by Wenlock Spring.”

The company's environmental initiatives have included installing over 700 solar panels to cut emissions at its Church Stretton plant, biomass boilers to reduce energy consumption, and the planting of 1,700 trees planted to strengthen biodiversity and capture carbon.

Matthew Orme, Director at Wenlock Spring, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won the Best Sustainable Product award at The Vendies.

“This recognition means a lot to us as a family-run business that has always put sustainability at the heart of everything we do. From energy and packaging to preserving the spring itself, we’re proud to deliver not just premium hydration, but a greener future for everyone.

“We share this award with our team and our customers, who have joined us on this sustainability journey.”