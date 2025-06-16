Deadline looming for Shropshire awards set to celebrate county's brightest young apprentice talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The competition celebrates the brightest and best workers who are ‘earning while they are learning’ – as well as employers who support apprenticeships.

Entry is free, but the closing date is looming – all submissions must be received by June 27.

There will be an overall star apprentice crowned for the Shropshire Council area, and an overall champion for Telford & Wrekin. There are also awards for small, medium and large sized employers.

The deadline for entries at the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin apprenticeship awards is later this month

Individual apprentice categories this year include Construction & Civil Engineering, Health & Social Care, Engineering & Manufacturing, IT & Digital Industries, Creative & Media, Early Years & Education, and Business Legal & Finance.

The competition is backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsor Telford College with support from the Marches Careers Hub. Category sponsors include In-Comm Training, McPhillips, Pave Aways, Purple Frog Systems, J&PR, SBC Training, and Shrewsbury Colleges Group.

To qualify for an individual award, apprentices must be on a current programme in the relevant sector, with a company which is based in either the Shropshire, or Telford & Wrekin local authority areas.

To qualify for a company award, businesses must have at least one operational base in either Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin, and employ current or past apprentices.

Shortlisted finalists will be notified in July, and the awards will be handed out at a glittering presentation night in front of the Shropshire Business Live TV (SBLTV) cameras on October 2.

Carl Jones, producer and presenter at SBLTV which is one of the organising partners, said: “We had a brilliant response last year, with nominations exceeding all our expectations, and a sell-out awards dinner. Hopefully this year will be even bigger and better.

“It’s a celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, and the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff.”

Last year’s winners came from a wide range of businesses, including Shropshire apprentice of the year Kieran Jone of Shropshire Council, and Telford & Wrekin apprentice of the year Luke Courtnell of McPhillips.

Other companies recognised for their teams or individual apprentices included i2r Packaging, PebblePad, Shropshire Festivals, Trench Tots, Connexis, Pave Aways and WR Partners.

Entries can be made online at stwaa.co.uk.