Staffordshire company backs Shropshire FA with fresh partnership deal

Shropshire FA says it has renewed a deal with Stafford-based Mark Harrod Limited, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of football goalposts, nets, and training equipment, for the upcoming season and beyond.

The FA, which has its headquarters in Dawley, Telford, says the renewed partnership will support everything from pitch infrastructure to equipment supplies for clubs and sports facilities throughout the county.

"We are extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Mark Harrod Ltd," said Andy Weston, Chief Executive of Shropshire FA.

"Their support has been instrumental in helping us provide safe, high-quality environments for football to thrive at every level. Their commitment to grassroots football mirrors our own values, and we look forward to building on this partnership in the years to come."

Founded in 2004, Mark Harrod Ltd is reknowned for manufacturing top-quality sports equipment, including goalposts, team shelters, and pitch essentials for clubs ranging from grassroots to elite level.

Their products are a familiar and trusted part of football environments across the UK, including in many Shropshire FA-affiliated clubs.

Mary Brandrick, General Manager at Mark Harrod Ltd, said: "Supporting grassroots football is at the heart of what we do. Our ongoing partnership with Shropshire FA means we can directly contribute to the growth and success of local football communities.

"We're excited to continue working together to improve facilities and help provide the best possible experience for players, coaches, and volunteers."