In-Comm Training urges industry to back its ‘I’m Included’ inclusivity campaign

‘I’m In-Comm, I’m Included’ is the message being championed by apprentices, learners and staff at In-Comm Training as they look to break down some of the barriers faced by women, ethnic minorities and hard to engage groups considering an apprenticeship and career in engineering and manufacturing.

Alana Matthews

The message is featured in a new 90-second video using the personal narrative of more than 15 people from the company’s two technical academies in Aldridge and Telford.

It will be the focal point of a campaign calling on individuals, ambassadors and companies to get involved, act on their own inclusivity campaigns and reach out to engage with their communities to tell their story. This will be amplified via the #imincluded hashtag across all social media channels, with a plan to host networking events and a dedicated ‘inclusivity and diversity’ day every year.

Apprentice engineering technician Alana Matthews, from Solihull, is among those featured in the video campaign. The 18-year-old studied A-Levels for one year but left to seek an apprenticeship opportunity.

She said: "I’ve always liked understanding how things work and getting stuck in with hands-on tasks. I didn’t really think about it being a girly or boy job – I just wanted to do something exciting and challenging. "Engineering felt like the right path for me because it’s practical, creative, and has loads of opportunities."

Bekki Phillips, executive director at In-Comm Training, said the video will kickstart the campaign, then it will be about getting people and organisations to tell their own stories.

She said: “There have been major strides made, but this is just the start…we want to accelerate the good work and help industry bridge the major skills gap we face by being even more inclusive.

“A lot of firms talk about it. However, the message needs to be louder, and we felt that we wanted to seize the moment and launch a campaign that everyone associated with industry can get involved in.”

In-Comm Training has spent the last eight years raising the profile of apprenticeships and upskilling opportunities across hard-to-reach groups and areas across the West Midlands. It has been a concerted campaign that has paid off, with nearly 17 per cent of its apprentices now female and a similar number coming from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background –both above the national averages.

Bekki added: “Progress has been made, but these figures are still nowhere near high enough. Industry is for everyone, regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, religion and beliefs and we are working hard to prove that."

In-Comm Training has already enlisted the support of its 20 IC Ambassadors and its 75-strong workforce to spread the message, while several employers and partners have pledged their support including Made in the Midlands, the Confederation of British Metalforming, Aldridge and Brownhills MP Wendy Morton and various members of its Skills Steering Group, including Accura Engineering, Alwayse Engineering, Brandauer, FBC Manby Bowdler, Frederick Cooper Birmingham, Gestamp, Guhring, and Metsec.

The aim is to also take ‘I’m In-Comm, I’m included’ to the corridors of powers at Whitehall and get Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education, involved.

Nteokan Egopija is appearing in the campaign video - having started her Level 3 machining technician apprenticeship at a leading aerospace company in September2023.

Nteokan Egopija

The Wolverhampton Girls’ High School pupil didn’t want to follow the same A-Level an university path as most of her friends, instead choosing to plump for the vocational route.

She said: “It has been one of the best decisions I’ve made, and I’ve really enjoyed learning the technical elements and then immediately applying them to real-life engineering scenarios –all whilst earning a wage too."

"It’s important to get the message out there that manufacturing doesn’t discriminate on age, gender, ethnicity or religion – in short, industry is for all!”

Nteokan Egopija who has her sights set on a career in engineering design

Once finishing her Level 3, Nteokan is setting her sights on completing HNC/HND courses and is targeting an engineering design job.

Wendy Moreton, MP for Aldridge and Brownhills, is backing the campaign and said: “It is yet again another initiative brought forward by the training provider to try and bridge the gap in our region and champions inclusivity and diversity in industry.”