Shropshire building firm McPhillips completes work on £2.6m new warehouse in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd has completed work on a new £2.6m chilled storage warehouse and office development for a logistics firm in Hortonwood, Telford.

The firm was principal contractor on the complex project for fellow Telford firm Dale Brothers, which it says was handed over to the temperature-controlled food distribution specialists within the 37-week timeframe and within budget.

Dale Brothers has opened a new warehouse facility in Telford

Last month, Dale Brothers unveiled the new temperature controlled distribution hub, adding it would enable the business to meet "growing demand for more flexible logistics solutions", with the new facility enabling it to combine smaller consignments from multiple clients for more efficient deliveries.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips, said: “This was an incredibly rewarding project to work on, not least because it was in support of a Telford-based business with the same values and ambitions as us: local growth, investment and employment.

“It was a complex build that began with us having to break up and crush an existing concrete hardstanding with the arising re-used onsite in the permanent works, and finished externally with the construction of a new reinforced concrete yard, concrete bases for cooling plant, a new sub-station and the installation of four EV charging points.

“We look forward to seeing the facility being part of Dale Brothers’, and indeed Telford’s, continued demonstration of excellence and success.”

Alongside the 65m x 20m temperature-controlled facility with roller shutter doors providing loading and unloading access, the project comprised a high-quality two-storey office space with two kitchens, meeting rooms and cloakroom facilities.

Dale Brothers managing director Robin Dale said: "Choosing the right construction partner for our development was crucial. McPhillips proved to be the perfect choice, demonstrating exceptional expertise in delivering precisely what our operation needed.

“Their technical capability was evident throughout the project, from the intelligent re-use of existing materials through to the sophisticated construction of our 65m x 20m temperature-controlled facility. The team's attention to detail in creating both the chilled storage area and our new modern office space was impressive.

“What particularly stood out was McPhillips' project management expertise. They delivered this complex build, which included specialist elements such as cold storage panels, dock levellers, and state-of-the-art M&E installations, exactly on schedule over the 37-week programme. Even more impressively, they achieved this while staying within our original budget.

“As a Telford-based business ourselves, it was particularly satisfying to work with a local construction partner who understood our needs and delivered such high-quality results. The new facility has significantly enhanced our operational capabilities, and McPhillips' professional approach made the entire process smooth and efficient."