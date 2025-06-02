Pioneering AI firm says Telford is 'perfect launchpad' after choosing town as UK headquarters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

AI technology firm Aspire Vita has moved into Telford & Wrekin Council’s digital, skills and enterprise hub, The Quad, in Telford town centre.

The company's new platform, Aspire Blueprint, uses artificial intelligence to automate the production of tailored business advisory reports, which the company says can help business support providers local authorities to deliver high-value advice to more SMEs, more efficiently.

The firm becomes the latest high-profile addition to the building, which was opened by Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, in October 2024.