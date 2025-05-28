Car firm Greenhous opens new 'micro showroom' in former Shrewsbury Waitrose building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greenhous Group has opened a new showroom in the former Waitrose building at the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury.

The company says its newest outlet will provide a dynamic showroom with a constant rotation of featured brands that are part of the Greenhous Group line-up - including its latest available range of vehicles, from traditional petrol and diesel variants to the latest electric cars.

An undisclosed number of new jobs have been created by the new showroom, which sees the building occupied for the first time since former tenants Waitrose left in 2020.

Greenhous has opened a new 'hub' micro-showroom in a former Shrewsbury supermarket (Greenhous Group)

Planning permission for a change of use for the building was approved by Shropshire Council earlier this year.

"We’re extremely excited about this new innovative approach to how customers can research and discover more about their next car purchase with us," said Danny Minshall, regional retail director of Greenhous Group.

"From this convenient, high-street location, customers will have access to a range of facilities like being able to book test drives, receive an instant vehicle valuation and much more.

"Whilst these appointments will be carried out at our Greenhous Shrewsbury and Telford dealerships, the central location in the town centre offers customers the ultimate convenience to arrange appointments whilst shopping."

The company says the showroom will offer a "relaxed and pressure-free environment" where customers can ask questions and explore at their leisure, as well as booking MOTs and vehicle services.

An official launch event will take place this Saturday (May 31).

Ashley Passant, managing director, Greenhous Group Car and Van Operations, said: "We are incredibly excited to bring this new showroom to Shrewsbury.

"The retail space has been vacant since December 2020, and The Greenhous Hub represents a local investment in the town. We are excited to create a space that enhances accessibility to the latest vehicle offerings from our trusted manufacturing partners.

"Greenhous looks forward to welcoming the Shrewsbury community to The Hub and becoming a key part of the high street."