'We are incredibly proud' - Shropshire FA says on achieving highest standards of leadership and accountability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The organisation has demonstrated its commitment to the highest standards of leadership and accountability within grassroots football by evidencing full compliance with the regional Code of Governance

Shropshire FA chair Dave Simpson, left, with Sue Hough, chair of the FA National Game Board and Andy Weston - Shropshire FA CEO.

The achievement reflects a significant step forward in aligning with a standard that goes beyond the current gold standard in sport, providing enhanced support and guidance to those delivering the game across the region.

Launched in January 2020, The FA became the first national governing body in English sport to introduce a regional Code of Governance. The framework, now adopted by a growing number of sports and endorsed by Sport England, is made up of 65 rigorous requirements drawn from Sport England and UK Sport’s Code for Sports Governance.

The Code allows each County FA to evaluate its governance practices, ensuring they operate with robust structures, effective decision-making processes and inclusive representation.

Key areas include gender and ethnic diversity, youth engagement and transparent leadership. All 50 County FAs have now self-assessed against the Code and are actively working to improve their governance.

Shropshire FA becomes the latest to be awarded the County FA Code of Compliance logo, which will now be displayed across its internal and external communications channels.

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, said: "We are incredibly proud to have achieved full compliance with The FA’s Code of Governance. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, and our commitment to leading by example in delivering football in a transparent, inclusive, and forward-thinking way. We will continue to develop and improve to ensure we are serving our communities in the best possible manner."

Tim Foster, head of operations at the FA, added: "As the national sport that millions of people play and support across the country, it’s vitally important that The FA and the County FAs serve and lead the game as effectively as possible.

"Through this Code of Governance for County FAs, we have set out how they can enhance their governance at county level and ultimately deliver an even better service to their communities. I’d like to congratulate Shropshire FA in becoming fully compliant and look forward to seeing many other County FAs achieve this same standard as their ongoing work progresses."