Shrewsbury solar firm celebrates 15 years in business

Having started work over a decade ago from a "tiny kitchen in Abbey Foregate" in Shrewsbury, Go Green Systems bought their premises on Monkmoor Trading Estate two years ago after moving from rented premises elsewhere in the town.

Having celebrated their 15th birthday this month, the company's co-founders say they're hoping to keep on growing organically with their customers in an expanding industry.

The team at Go Green Systems in Shrewsbury on Thursday, May 15, 2025

"We started working out of what was basically a kitchen extension 15 years ago so we've come a long way!" said co-founder Tom Smith.

"It's such a tricky industry to work in, you get a lot of companies who are a bit 'here today, gone tomorrow' so to be here for so long is testament I think to the work we do.

"We've never had salespeople, we've always gone down the route of approaching customers and informing them as much as possible as opposed to sending a salesman. It's a friendly, no pressure approach, we don't chase people and we try and build up trust with our customers."

The business supplies solar panels to domestic homeowners but also works with housing developers and commercial clients to diversify their customer base.

The business employs around 5 sub-contractors for installations across the region, along with the three core employees based in Shrewsbury.

"I always think working with a small family firm like us, what you see is what you get and you generally get what you pay for," added Co-Founder Jennie Smith.

"We're a close-knit team, we all know each other and we're not about big sales pitches or whatever, we're just trying to stay as humble as we can and keep growing."