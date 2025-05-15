Council-backed firm wants permit to burn up to 6,000 tonnes of green waste per year at Ludlow incinerator
A company backed by Shropshire Council has applied for a permit to run a new £2m green waste recycling facility in Ludlow - which could burn up to 6,000 tonnes of waste per year.
Biodynamic Carbon Ltd, a joint venture between Shropshire Council and Powys-based Woodtek Engineering Ltd, has applied to run a "small waste incineration plant" at a proposed processing centre for green waste in Ludlow.
A public consultation on the scheme was opened this week, and runs until June 16.
In March this year, the company was granted planning permission to use a council-owned former biodigester site on Coder Road as a home for a new "pyrolysis" plant, which it says will help the county hit climate change targets, produce renewable energy and generate profits from the sale of a waste product known as biochar.
The firm already operates a similar facility near Welshpool in Powys.