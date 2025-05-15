Council-backed firm wants permit to burn up to 6,000 tonnes of green waste per year at Ludlow incinerator

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Biodynamic Carbon Ltd, a joint venture between Shropshire Council and Powys-based Woodtek Engineering Ltd, has applied to run a "small waste incineration plant" at a proposed processing centre for green waste in Ludlow.

A public consultation on the scheme was opened this week, and runs until June 16.

In March this year, the company was granted planning permission to use a council-owned former biodigester site on Coder Road as a home for a new "pyrolysis" plant, which it says will help the county hit climate change targets, produce renewable energy and generate profits from the sale of a waste product known as biochar.

The firm already operates a similar facility near Welshpool in Powys.