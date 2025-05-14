New grants worth up to £10,000 to Shropshire businesses available from this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council says applications for its Small Capital Grant scheme are now open, with up to £10,000 available to purchase capital equipment or to undertake improvements to business premises.

The scheme, which is backed by the government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, has already awarded around £470,000 to 77 businesses in the Shropshire Council area.

The grant scheme was initially launched in March 2024, and Shropshire Council say it is one of their most successful grant funding schemes to date. Applications for the new round of funding opened this week.

“This proves how beneficial external funding can be when made available to our Shropshire businesses," said Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Council’s Leader-elect.

"We intend to work hard to access more funding of this kind to grow and develop the economy in the county.”

Companies from 1 to 49 employees can apply for the grant if their business is physically located in the Shropshire Council local authority area.

Applicants will need to demonstrate how the grant will help them create new employment opportunities, or develop new products, processes, or services. They will also be expected to match-fund the amount of grant applied for by at least 50% of the total investment.

Gary Spence, Shropshire Council’s external funding and technical lead officer in the economy, funding and skills team, said: “As in previous rounds, initially we require applicants to complete an online Expression of Interest (EOI) form. These EOIs will be assessed by a panel, and projects successfully passing this first stage will be invited to submit a full application.

“However, once again we also urge potential applicants to read the eligibility and guidelines carefully before completing the EOI.”

Full details and the expression of interest form can be accessed online via the Shropshire Council website.