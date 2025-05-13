Plan to convert remote north Shropshire church into 'house and retail store' is refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former United Reform Church in Wollerton, near Tern Hill, dates back to 1867, but has stood empty since it closed in 2022.

The building, including the graveyard, was snapped up after being advertised for sale last year, having been described by agents as a "development opportunity" with the potential for converting into a residence.

An application for a change of use put forward by Mr Ian Grave on behalf of Sussex-based audio-visual company More Than AV would have seen the building split and converted into a mixed-use property - including around 200 square metres of floorspace set aside for a shop unit.