Greenhous DAF opens new truck repair centre in Telford after 'major refurbishment' works

Greenhous DAF officially opened the doors to its new repair and maintenance centre on Stafford Park in Telford over the weekend, following what the company says were extensive refurbishment works to the site.

The company completed the purchase of the former Go Plant site on Stafford Park 13 last year, which had sat vacant since Go Plant collapsed into administration in 2024.

“The opening of the Telford site marks a major milestone in our commitment to supporting local HGV operators with everything they need, all in one place – from servicing and parts to expert advice and support,” said director and general manager John Turley.

“We’re also proud to unveil the new DAF XD Electric Vehicle here, representing the next generation of performance, reduced emissions, and superior driver comfort. This launch, coupled with our new site, reflects our long-term dedication to the region and to driving the future of sustainable, high-performance transport.

“A huge thanks to everyone involved in the development of the site and in getting us up and running. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers over the months and years to come.”

Greenhous DAF, Telford

Over 100 guests including staff, representatives from DAF, customers, and suppliers attended the official opening on May 9, with Greenhous’ truck division managing director, Kevin Swinnerton, cutting the ribbon alongside John McMenamin, DAF trucks dealer development director.

In addition to a full site tour, attendees were given a demo of the new Electric DAF XD 350, the zero-emission variant of the renowned DAF XD range which boasts luxury and efficiency, and which has been specifically designed for both regional and city driving.

Greenhous DAF is part of the High Ercall-based Greenhous Group, which operates over 35 dealerships throughout the UK, supplying more than 70,000 vehicles per year.