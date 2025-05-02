Three new shops planned for historic former Bridgnorth restaurant will 'support business growth' in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The plan for number 3-5 Mill Street in the low-town area of Bridgnorth would see the renovation of the ground floor as three new commercial units - alongside the creation of four new apartments on the second and third floor of the building.

Applicant Mr Asif Sultan has applied for listed building consent for changes to the Grade II listed property, which is located within the town's conservation area and is described as being of "significant architectural and historic value".

The building was formerly home to the Argento Healthy BBQ Grill restaurant, which closed down in 2021.

3-5 Mill Street, Bridgnorth (Google)

If the plan is approved by Shropshire Council, the ground floor of the building, which formerly housed the restaurant, will be renovated to house three smaller commercial units, which the applicant says allow for "a variety of potential uses" that complement the historic nature of the building and support local business growth.

"The proposal involves the conversion of the existing building from a former restaurant use at ground floor level to three commercial units, alongside the creation of three apartments on the first floor and a single apartment on the second floor," said a statement attached to the proposals.

"The proposed design takes a sensitive and responsive approach to the Grade II listed building, considering both its architectural value and the modern requirements of residential and commercial spaces.

"We believe this development will contribute positively to the local area, supporting both commercial activity and providing new residential units, all while respecting the heritage value of the building."

A heritage report described the building as being in a "deteriorating state", adding that the works will include "necessary repairs and alterations" to preserve its long-term viability.

"The building is currently in a poor state of repair, with issues such as roof damage, cracked masonry, window decay and peeling paintwork. The deterioration of these features threatens the building’s longterm survival and requires intervention to stabilize and preserve its historic elements," it said.

"By converting the building into residential apartments and commercial units, the proposal will not only protect the building but also give it a viable future. This will prevent further deterioration, restore the building’s architectural integrity, and contribute to the local economy by providing commercial space. "

The application will be decided following the end of the consultation period this month, and is available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal under reference 25/01238/LBC.