Decision expected on new Shrewsbury bagel bar after lengthy licence hearing

Applicants RB Shrewsbury Ltd had applied for a scheme of licences as part of its plans to open a bagel bar on Castle Street in Shrewsbury.

The company wants to open the bagel bar in a former model railway shop in Unit 1, Thornes Hall, selling bagels, coffee and what the business describes as a "curated selection" of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Shropshire Council will make a decision on a licence for the business over the next week, following a 90-minute hearing held on Wednesday, April 30, during which the business sought to reassure nearby residents over their plans.

The application received ten objections prior to a hearing of Shropshire Council's licensing committee on Wednesday, April 30, mostly concerned with potential noise nuisance at the venue, both inside and in a planned outside seating area for up to 12 people.

The upper floors of Thornes Hall, a former solicitors office, were developed into residential flats in 2021.

In a letter outlining the business' plans for the venue, RB Shrewsbury Director Zak Hammond said the new business would create a "welcoming, design-led space for locals and visitors alike."

"RB Shrewsbury Ltd, trading as Red Brick, is a freshly baked bagel bar serving a variety of fresh bagels, quality coffee and a curated selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages," he wrote.

"The layout of Red Brick has been carefully planned with comfort and experience in mind. The basement will be our main seating area, accommodating up to 30 guests in a warm, intimate setting. Upstairs, you’ll find our open kitchen and service bar, with window seating in a classic coffee shop style, and counter seating directly in front of the chef as food is prepared — evoking the charm and openness of an American diner. "

The company said it intended to serve alcohol on the premises, and allow customers to take drinks off-site to allow them to potentially offer alcohol for takeaways and home deliveries.

They had also applied for a late-night refreshments licence to run until midnight on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays - and until 1am on the Fridays and Saturdays.

A live music licence, set to run on Friday and Saturday between 11pm and 12.30am the following day, was also included in the application - although the applicant told the committee the venue was not intended to be a live music venue, and the application was included to cover a technicality for event uses.

"The setting is very much a restaurant style setting," applicant Zak Hammond told the committee.

"Fundamentally we are a restaurant, we will be serving freshly baked bagels throught the day all the way up til 10 or 11 o'clock at night and sometimes later into the evening due to the demand."

A decision will be made by Shropshire Council's licensing committee within 5 working days.