Shropshire Chamber launches busy month of networking events

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce says it has a host of events planned to help companies build connections and develop crucial skills during the coming month.

The training courses at Shropshire Chamber’s Telford office on Stafford Park include a session on May 13, looking at retaining and growing customers, followed by a manual handling course – also at the Chamber’s Telford base – the next day.

Kelly Riedel, head of member success at the Chamber, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming businesses from right across the county to our sessions, and have designed the calendar of events to appeal to the widest possible range of companies.

“Our key objective is to help businesses grow and to help their staff to continuously develop their skills to keep up with the latest demands of their respective professions.”

On May 15, HR will be the focus of a session at the Albright Hussey in Shrewsbury, with guest speakers from Harper Adams University - Alastair Dawes (director of business development and knowledge exchange), Phil O’Neill (head of business engagement) and Helen Walker (operations and business engagement co-ordinator).

“If it’s a more relaxed networking opportunity you’re looking for, our Chamber Evening Social on May 15 will take place at The Wynnstay Hotel in Oswestry. It’s a relaxed evening of casual networking and building connections, and it’s open to both Chamber members and none members,” said Kelly.

The Chamber’s Network of Women will meet on May 21 at Albrighton Hall Hotel in Shrewsbury with guest speaker Louise Madeley of Madeleys First Aid Plus.

Professional and business services companies will have the chance to take part in the Professional Partnership meeting on May 23 at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel, and the next Chamber Netwalking session takes place on May 30 at Lyth Hill.

“For young professionals aged 18 to 30, we have an AI event on June 5, with guest speaker Doug Hamilton from Shoothill,” said Kelly.

“It will take place at the Shoothill offices on Shrewsbury Business Park, from 5.30pm to 7pm, and it will help our young professionals understand the power of AI and how to optimise it in the workplace.”

For a full list of Chamber events over the coming weeks, see www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events