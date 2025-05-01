New 'industrial scale' water tank installed at Telford defence firm RBSL could ease flooding fears

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rheinmetall BAE Systems, based in Hortonwood in Telford, has installed a water tank capable of holding 10,000 litres of rainwater, which experts at the River Severn Partnership say will help to ease local flooding.

The tank is fitted with wireless technology which allows water to be stored and used about the business, or to be emptied under controlled release ahead of heavy rain, creating more storage and easing local flood risk.

“The RSPAWIR is working in the catchment of the River Strine, just north of Telford, where our partners Cranfield University are collaborating with 10 farmers to combine a predictive weather model with on farm reservoirs to help manage water but also reduce the likelihood of flood events downstream," said Matt Smith, programme manager for the River Severn Partnership's Advanced Wireless Innovation Region scheme.

“By extending the project to include the smart water butts to businesses in the catchment area we are able to demonstrate how a similar principle could be applied to manufacturing as well as to agriculture.

“The tanks will collect and store rainwater off the roof at Rheinmetall BAE Systems for industrial use on site and are programmed to release it into the drainage system just ahead of a rainfall event so there is capacity to take pressure off the river when needed.”

The RSPAWIR, which is managed by Shropshire Council, has been awarded £4m of funding from the Department of Science, Industry and Technology, to support the growth of wireless innovation and technology in some of its key economic sectors.

The group says it has been working with Telford and Wrekin Council for the installations and is now expanding the offer to businesses in Newport, Edgmond, Lilleshall, Kynnersley and Preston upon the Weald Moors and Hortonwood/Donnington areas, with large roof spaces of more than 100 square metres.

Adrian Stones, environmental and sustainability specialist at RBSL added: “The expansion of the RBSL factory at Hadley Castle had driven the business to understand how resilient it is to climate change and in particular, flood defence. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the River Severn Partnership and Shropshire Council for helping RBSL tackle flood risk and to assist with preventing flooding beyond our site.”