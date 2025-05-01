Mystery investors set to announce 'exciting plans' for Grade II listed Shrewsbury shop
A historic town centre shop is set to be renovated having been snapped up by new owners - with residential flats planned for its upper floors.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An unnamed investment firm has completed the purchase of the "substantial" four-storey Grade II listed building at 3 Mardol, in Shrewsbury town centre, according to commercial estate agents Towler Shaw Roberts.
Planning permission for a scheme to convert the upper floors of the building for residential accommodation was granted in August 2022 - but the property remained on the market for offers "in excess of £395,000".
As part of conditions for the approved scheme, permission for the changes to the building will lapse if work has not commenced by August 22 this year.