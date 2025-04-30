Ikea eyes up new 'more convenient' Midlands locations after buying up former Homebase stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, Ikea bought up three former Homebase stores in Chester, Harlow and Norwich, after the former DIY giant collapsed into administration - amid plans to open a range of new "more convenient" stores in smaller locations.

The Homebase store on Wrekin Retail Park in Telford was one of those shut down as part of a buyout deal in November, alongside other Midlands stores in Wolverhampton and Cannock.

Discount retailer B&M announced plans to move into the former Homebase store in Telford earlier this month.

Speaking ahead of the launch of its flagship Oxford Street store in London, the company said it had further specific areas of interest the Midlands and the North West, but no new locations to confirm yet.

Exterior at IKEA Wednesbury

“We know many people want to shop with IKEA but in some instances we are just too far away," said Peter Jelkeby, chief executive and chief sustainability officer of Ikea UK.

“That’s why we are strategically expanding our UK footprint, with the aim of showing up in convenient, accessible locations for our customers.

“Centrally located in retail parks, our three new stores mark a major step forward in our expansion plan, making it easier than ever for customers in these areas to shop with us."

In October, the company announced retail sales of £2.3 billion for the financial year 2024, a 6.8% decrease compared to the previous year (£2.46 bn), which it said was due to a strategy lower prices for customers.

In an update accompanying the figures, Mr Jakleby added: "We want it to be as easy, affordable, and sustainable as possible for customers to shop with IKEA, whether they choose to do so in our IKEA stores, online, through our app, or with personal assistance from their home, and we are making strategic investments with this goal in mind.

“We continue to dedicate our energy to our UK expansion plans and investing heavily to become more accessible.

“To complement our existing stores, we are laser-focused on continuing to innovate to reach more customers, with a network of new, smaller stores that offer different experiences, as well as new services that meet all of our customers’ needs – no matter where they live."

Ikea operates 22 stores in the UK, having opened its first outlet in Warrington in 1987. The firm launched over 100 mobile pick-up points at Tesco stores in 2024, delivering nearly 225,000 orders this year.