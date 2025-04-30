'I can't wait to share my love of flowers!' - Blossoming Shrewsbury florist business opens new store in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Florist opened its doors in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre earlier this month - with owner Sandra Bateman 'incredibly excited' to open a second shop alongside her existing business in Spring Gardens.

Sandra, a highly skilled and experienced florist, has been designing exquisite bouquets, baskets, and floral displays for many years, and opened her first shop in Spring Gardens in Shrewsbury around four years ago.

Now, with business blooming, she said she decided to open up in The Darwin Centre after participating in a wedding fair organised by another tenant, Heavenly Brides.