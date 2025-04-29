Antisocial behaviour and shoplifting on the agenda for meeting of Wellington businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ‘Love Wellington’ campaign is hosting a meeting for all Wellington-based businesses from 6pm on Wednesday, May 7, at the Boardroom Gaming Café in New Street.

Organisers say two representatives of Telford & Wrekin Council will be in attendance to discuss antisocial behaviour and how the council is working with housing and support agencies to provide support to people experiencing homelessness in the area. Simon Webb of the local policing team has also been invited.

Wellington Indoor Market. Picture: Telford And Wrekin Council

“This is one of our regular get-togethers which bring business people in the town together to talk about topical subjects and look at how we can tackle and support them,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“The event next week will discuss items such as the VE Day celebrations and future summer events, as well as plans for the redevelopment of Wellington Market.

"We will also update businesses around issues such as shoplifting and anti-social behaviour. We hope as many people as possible will come along.”