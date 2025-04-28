Shropshire car dealer shows backing for historic county football trophy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford-based TJ Vickers, who are partnered up with the Shropshire Football Association as official sponsors of the Shropshire County Challenge Cup, welcomed the trophy to their Telford showroom this week - ahead of eagerly anticipated cup finals on May 7.

TJ Vickers say the partnership marks a significant commitment by the group, who have dealerships in Telford and Shrewsbury, to support grassroots football across Shropshire.

"We're absolutely delighted to be supporting the Shropshire FA and sponsoring the County Challenge Cup," said Ian Vickers, Director of TJ Vickers.

“As a family business with deep roots in the Shropshire community, we believe in the power of local sport to bring people together. Having the cup here in our showroom today makes the partnership feel real, and we're excited to be part of the journey toward the finals on May 7th."

The Shropshire County Challenge Cup, one of the county's original and most coveted football trophies, has been contested by local teams since its inception back in 1966. The solid silver elaborate and engraved cup itself dates to the turn of the century.



The cup's visit to the dealership allowed staff and customers to see the historic trophy up close and learn more about its significance to Shropshire football.

Matthew Cole, fellow Director at TJ Vickers and a Board member at Shropshire FA, added: "The Cup represents the pinnacle of achievement in local football, and we're thrilled that we are on board as sponsors.

“Our commitment to supporting local communities aligns perfectly with our mission to develop and promote football across Shropshire. Our partnership helps us continue to invest in the grassroots game and ensure the competition remains a highlight of the county's sporting calendar."

The Shropshire County Challenge Cup finals will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head Stadium, when Allscott Heath take on Whitchurch Alport.