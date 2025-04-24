Plan for Telford's high-tech future economy could create 'extra 17,000 jobs by 2040'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this year, Telford & Wrekin Council launched a consultation on its local plan, a document it says will provide a "vision and a framework" for the future development of land in the area until 2040.

Local councils are required to produce local plans by the UK Government, setting out how they intend to provide land for housing and employment purposes, and review them every five years. They are then used by planning authorities to identify where development should take place and areas where development should be restricted.

The council has given residents a deadline of Monday, May 5 to respond to the final version of the policy, which will then be submitted to the national Planning Inspectorate body for a final assessment before it can be formally adopted.

Southwater / Southwater One / Telford & Wrekin Council Headquarters.

Telford & Wrekin says it plans to make a minimum of 167 hectares of employment land available for development to support investment and job creation in the Telford area - which, according to council estimates, could see an extra 17,000 new jobs created by the end of 2040.

Around 20 per cent of that land will be dedicated to new office space, while around 38% will be allocated to industrial uses. The remaining land will be reserved for storage and distribution warehouses.

Around 17,000 new homes are set to be delivered in the borough over the same length of time.

"Through the new Invest in Telford Strategy the Council is committed to supporting all existing businesses and to attract new inward investment, support job opportunities and to sustain and enhance the borough’s strong economic performance," the local plan document says.

"The Local Plan policies and site allocations can help accelerate delivery and support economic growth by planning for changing work patterns including home working, changes in travel patterns, increasing land available for employment development that is accessible to local communities and supporting leisure, retail and tourism sectors."

Computer generated image of what new homes will look like at Station Square, Telford. Picture: L&GAH

The council says the development of a new suite of facilities being built as part of the town's Station Quarter redevelopment project could also lead to an 'eco-system' of high-tech industries establishing themselves in Shropshire.

The new Quad building, which opened in September last year as part of the development, will house Harper Adams University's degree programmes in topics such as Robotics, Automation & Mechatronics, Engineering Business Management, and Digital Manufacturing - while a new 7,500 square foot business incubator is also located on the third floor of the building to encourage new start-ups.

The document also sets out the council's strategy of continued investment into enhancing the role of "highly sustainable" Telford town centre, which could see further mixed-use residential development schemes such as those underway in the Station Quarter.

However only larger residential schemes will be considered, a move the council says will avoid "small piecemeal development", focusing instead on "higher density" mixed use development schemes that include residential development.

“This is the last opportunity for residents and stakeholders to have a say on the plan’s soundness before it is submitted for independent examination," said Councillor Carolyn Healy, speaking at the launch of the consultation.

“This is a key step in delivering a robust and sustainable plan for Telford and Wrekin. We’ve listened to feedback from our communities, businesses, and partners to shape a local plan that ensures the borough develops in the right way.

"The plan provides a framework for the development of our borough until 2040, ensuring a good supply of quality homes for residents of all ages, from new families setting up their first homes to older residents looking to downsize locally, plus accessible and adaptable properties that meet lifetime needs. Alongside these homes, the plan will protect important green spaces, deliver new employment opportunities, increase the number of schools in the borough and improve infrastructure."

The consultation is open for comments via Telford & Wrekin's online consultation portal until 4pm on Monday, May 5.