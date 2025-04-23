'Not in a suitable location' - Bridgnorth company's plan to build golf simulator and bar is refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The application, put forward by Infinity Golf Ltd in March, would have seen a two-bay indoor golf simulator unit constructed in a converted former agricultural building at High Grosvenor Farm near Bridgnorth.

The company had applied for a change of use for the unit to allow it to be used for sport and recreational purposes, and the business planned to open its doors to the public in May.

Documents submitted with the scheme added that there would also be a "small bar and refreshment area" contained within the unit - with a premises license already submitted and advertised with the local authority.

However Shropshire Council's planning officers decided the location of development, earmarked for open countryside outside Bridgnorth, was "unsuitable" - and questioned why it was not being built in town.

They also flagged up a lack of detail on parking at the converted former farm building, adding that approval of the scheme could result in "unacceptable harm" to highway safety at the site.

"The proposed development is not located in a suitable location and no evidence has been received to support why the enterprise cannot be accommodated within a recognised settlement. In addition, there is no supporting evidence to show an improvement to the economy or sustainability of rural communities," said a refusal letter from Shropshire Council, which spelled out their reasons for turning down the scheme.

"There is no detail to show that the safe access/parking and turning provision can be accommodated. Therefore, there is insufficient information to show the development would not result in an unacceptable harm to highway and pedestrian safety."

The application was formally refused by Shropshire Council on April 17.

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/00822/FUL.