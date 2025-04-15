'Trailblazing' Telford College shortlisted for business award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The college, which is based in Wellington but is currently expanding with the creation of a new sixth form centre in Telford town centre’s Station Quarter, has been nominated for the ‘Trailblazer’ award at this year’s Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, set to be held in June.

The innovation entry was built around the college’s virtual reality training software, which is used to prepare health and social care students for the demands of the workplace by simulating real-world scenarios.

Representatives of the college have already jetted out to the United States to showcase the project and take part in a panel debate at the SXSW EDU Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas.

The event will be taking place at Telford College later this month.

“We wanted to explore the use of immersive learning to rehearse challenging moments,” said Caroline Bastow, Telford College’s vice principal for support and performance.

“It gives students a safe place to enter a world with no distractions, where they can experience difficult emotions and discuss them with their tutors and peers. We are delighted to have been recognised and shortlisted for this fantastic award.”

The virtual reality software was created by Telford College in partnership with experience design experts Inizio Engage XD, working closely with senior officials from the NHS.

Two adults who study at the college – Keely-Hill Harding and Kimberley Pearce – are also in the running for an ‘inspirational adult learner’ award.

The winners of the 2025 Shropshire Chamber Business Awards will be announced in front of an audience of around 700 people on June 20 at Telford International Centre.