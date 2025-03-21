Revealed: The most visited tourist attractions in Shropshire and the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire country house Attingham Park was named as the number one attraction in the West Midlands by the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions(ALVA), after more than half a million visitors flocked to the 18th century estate near Shrewsbury to enjoy its 200 acres of parkland and regency mansion in 2024.

A total of 581,537 people passed through the gates of the National Trust owned property last year, a 2 per cent drop on the previous year but up 4% on 2019.

Spectacular Attingham Park

In second place was the Royal Air Force Museum at RAF Cosford, which saw 387,965 people head through the doors of the free museum, which boasts a National Cold War Exhibition along with a year-long programme of events and exhibits.

Outdoor thrill-seekers in the Midlands were also represented in the top sites, as Cannock Chase saw a huge 14% hike in visitor numbers, with over 342,000 people hading out to enjoy the great outdoors in Staffordshire.