New appointment at law firm MFG's Telford office

Jack Robinson has joined the firm as it continues to increase its regional presence.

Jack specialises in wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and estate administration, and will be based at the firm’s Telford office, working closely with partner and head of department Giles Scott, and also partners Peter Stephens, Valerie Robinson and Sally Smith.

Giles Scott, partner and head of the Private Client department at mfg Solicitors said: “Jack joins us with an impressive and proven track record in a variety of private client-related matters.

“He has the drive, determination and first-class professionalism we look for, and is already proving to be excellent addition to the firm by supporting our clients on a huge variety of matters as they look for advice and assistance to help plan for the years ahead.

“I am delighted to welcome him to the team as we take our growth across the region to another level.”