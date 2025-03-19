Shropshire Chamber to offer discount for county care providers

The new initiative with Shrewsbury-based Partners in Care gives its members up to 15% off the cost of Chamber membership.

Partners in Care is a not-for-profit membership organisation representing approximately 280 independent adult social care providers, include residential care homes, nursing homes, domiciliary care providers and supported living providers across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

It is also a member of the Care Association Alliance, which represents local care associations across England.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “Our membership offering can offer care providers a range of services to help them grow, whether they’re large or small, well established or just starting out.

“We want to ensure that members of both organisations receive as much support as possible in these difficult times, and after holding a meeting to share ideas, it became clear that our services complement each other.

“We are able to offer Partners in Care members further support in areas such as human resources, health and safety and legal cover, as well as different training courses and connectivity opportunities.”

David Crosby, chief officer for Partners in Care, said: “We are delighted to be working with Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to deliver added value for adult social care providers across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin who are members of Partners in Care.

“As two of the leading member organisations for employers in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, Partners and Care and the Chamber of Commerce have natural synergies.

“By working together we can offer even more support and information to care providers who take up membership of both our organisations, whilst delivering cost savings at a time when financial pressures are growing.”

Any Partners in Care member wanting to take advantage of the discounted Chamber membership should state that they are a Partners in Care member when they contact the Chamber to join.