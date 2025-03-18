Jobs up for grabs at huge Telford 'skills show' this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford & Wrekin Council says the Telford Skills Show 2025 set to be held at Telford International Centre on Thursday, March 27, will be a "showcase" of employment, apprenticeship and training opportunities across the region.

The authority says the project is part of its wide-ranging investments strategy for 2025/26, which sees money going into creating jobs, supporting education and skills, improving transport, roads and high streets, enhancing green spaces, and looking after vulnerable people.

Attendees will be able to discover career opportunities and meet employers and receive personalised career advice from recruitment specialists - as well as exploring training options and enhancing their skills.

Employers attending the event include Epson, Ricoh UK, Greenhous Group, Royal Air Force, Bowmer & Kirkland and many more.

“In Telford and Wrekin, we know the difference that a good job can make to an individual’s life," said Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills.

“That’s why at Telford & Wrekin Council, we place a huge amount of emphasis on ensuring every resident has access to employment, training and good apprenticeship opportunities and that is why this event, which showcases the very best of those opportunities, is so important.

“Our investment in this event underlines Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to creating jobs and is part of our vision to protect, care and invest to create a better borough, which we’re achieving whilst ensuring our residents continue to pay the lowest Council Tax in the Midlands.

“We are really excited to see the Telford Skills Show back at the Telford International Centre – an event which gets bigger and bigger each year.

“People of all ages can check out the wide range of opportunities which are available and there are many success stories of people who have attended previously and now find themselves in full time employment or an apprenticeship."

The Telford Skills Show takes place at Telford International Centre on Thursday, March 27 from 11.30am to 6pm.