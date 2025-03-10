Shropshire Chamber set to host budget summit for county businesses

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Post Budget Seminar on Friday, March 28, from 8am to 10.30am, at its headquarters at Trevithick House on Stafford Park, in Telford.

It will take an in-depth look at the announcements made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has committed to delivering ‘one major fiscal event a year’ to update families and businesses on upcoming tax and spending changes.

Shropshire Chamber events and training manager Kelly Riedel said the seminar was open to Chamber members only, and free to attend as part of their membership.

“Our guest speakers on the day will be from Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury, and their team will dissect the Budget just hours after it is delivered, to give our members a clear picture of the implications it will have.

“The seminar will be a morning of business-focused analysis on the Government’s announcements, and our members will have the chance to ask questions that relate directly to their individual circumstances.

“There will be key commercial insights to help attendees to understand the changes that will be introduced and how they will impact on the businesses they run.

“And the event will also allow enough time for delegates to make the most of the networking opportunities available as they meet other business people from across the county.”

Kelly said the seminar was the latest in the Chamber’s calendar of events that encouraged businesses to build connections and strong working relationships.

“Whether you prefer an early star, afternoon or evening, formal or informal, or a business pitch versus a less pressurised chance to mingle, we have the perfect event for everyone.

“By attending one of our county-wide events and raising the profile of your business, you’ll have the opportunity to listen to dynamic and engaging speakers. You can also share ideas, learn from others and generate important new business leads.

“Our Chamber team is always looking to create wide-ranging events that offer valuable networking opportunities where businesses have the chance to showcase, promote and engage with a diverse range of businesses from all corners of the county.”

For more details, or to reserve a place, see https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/events-calendar/post-budget-seminar-save-the-date