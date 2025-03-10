Bridgnorth International Women's Day event is sell-out success

Keynote speaker Karmen Novak jetted in from Amsterdam to discuss beauty brand Flower and Spice at the event at Bridgnorth's High Grosvenor House, the seventh year in a row it had taken place.

“It is never too late to turn your vision into reality, launching a female-led business is not about age, it’s about courage, passion, and the determination to create something meaningful," said Ms Novak.

"The world needs your ideas, no matter when you start.”



Local businesswoman Hollie Whittles had partnered with the Shropshire Growth Hub and the Federation of Small Businesses to organise the event.

Hollie said: “Organising this event has been an incredible journey, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to celebrate and uplift so many inspiring women. As I step down, I do so with pride in what we’ve built and excitement for the future."