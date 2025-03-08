Telford shoppers urged to support the town's young traders at new event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visitors to Telford Centre on Monday, March 10 will have the opportunity to browse and purchase a range of products created by the county's youngest traders at the "Young Enterprise Trade Fair".

The event will feature five Shropshire-based student companies who have been working as small businesses in planning a product of their choosing – with each company looking forward to selling their product and talking to visitors about their journey.

The trade fair is part of the "Young Enterprise Company Programme", organised by Young Enterprise in the West Midlands, who deliver youth business programmes across the region.

“The Trade Fair is an exciting part of the Young Enterprise Company Programme and we are very grateful to the assistance and support from Telford Centre," said Teresa Fisher, Educational Partnerships Manager at Young Enterprise.

"As a premier shopping destination in Shropshire offering a wide range of stores, restaurants, and entertainment options for the whole family it provides the lively environment that will make this day a success.”

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre added: “We’re incredibly excited to see the products and services the Young Enterprise students will bring to the centre. There’s always something new and exciting to be discovered and it’s great to see the interaction with our visitors.

"The Trade Fair is open to the public and admission is free. Shoppers are encouraged to come out and support the student companies, as well as enjoy the other shopping experiences available at Telford Centre."