South Shropshire timber company Lowfield 'so proud' as it celebrates 25th anniversary in business

Lowfield Timber Frames, now one of the UK’s largest independent timber frame manufacturers, says it successfully contributed to the delivery of nearly 2,500 new homes in 2024.

Now, the firm says it has 1,500 units already in its order book so far this year, and is forecasting an even more successful 2025.

Since its founding in 2000, the company has grown from a team of just four at its headquarters near Welshpool to an award-winning team of over 130 people, all committed to championing sustainable construction. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this 25-year milestone, which is testament to the hard work, expertise and dedication of the entire team," said Managing Director Darren Jarman.

“As we look ahead, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction, investing in innovation, and playing a key role in shaping the future of the built environment.

“As we continue to invest in enhancing our production capabilities, our success is driven by our dedicated workforce, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver on the promises we make.

“We take pride in the length of service that so many of our team have built with us over the years and this undoubtedly adds value to the service that our clients receive.”

The company recently became the first firm in the UK to invest in a new Hundegger Compact Robot Drive CNC machine to enhance production capacit, and is set to create a dedicated training space at its recently revamped headquarters in Marton, near the Welsh border.

Due to open in summer 2025, the company says the new facility will provide "valuable insights for developers, housebuilders, and commercial property stakeholders", in order to maximise the benefits of timber frame construction.