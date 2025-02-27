Backing for 'step-change' strategy in Telford education after opening of new town centre training hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A new learning and skills strategy developed in collaboration with training providers and employers was given the green light by Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet this month.

Under the plan, the authority will team up with colleges and employers on apprenticeships, work experience and internships, as well as working with schools to improve "inconsistent" outcomes at GCSE level and improve pathways to higher education for residents.

The council says the strategy, combined with the opening of a flagship new town centre learning facility in Station Quarter last year, will provide a 'step change' for the borough's education and skills offer.

A report considered by cabinet said the council wanted to see "further development within advanced manufacturing and engineering" linked to green growth, adding that it was "crucial" that the borough continues to produce a supply of local employees with high-level technical skills and associated leadership and management training.

"The development of Telford’s new Station Quarter sees a step change in the borough’s education," said the strategy document.

"It includes a highly accessible academic campus with A Level provision delivered by Telford College in a new Telford Sixth Form Centre alongside the Quad – a Digital Skills & Enterprise Hub with pathways from Further Education to Higher Education delivered by the college and Harper Adams University.

"The Quad also includes business incubation space, which raises the visibility of starting a business as a viable career pathway to our local talent and fosters entrepreneurial ambition. It enables direct connections between providers and business making it easier for them to collaborate to diversify, innovate and grow.

"Although we have a wealth of provision, this strategy is about how we shape the landscape so it delivers for all, regardless of age, background or stage of life – and for all employers who need tailored solutions."

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, the strategy will complement a Marches-wide Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) which was published in late-2023, along side the council's own 'Vision 2032' document, which sets out the council's ambition for a "robust economy" with growth in new sectors, delivering well-paid jobs.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment & Skills, said the strategy outlined the council's commitment to improving aspirations across the borough, and making sure Telford residents have skills and employment opportunities.

“Skills really do matter because they lead to better jobs, drive social mobility and ensure everyone in our borough prospers," she said.

“In Telford and Wrekin, we also want to make sure we have a workforce with the skills that meet current and future employer needs.

“The Skills Strategy sets out our continued approach to improving the borough’s skills levels, supporting Telford’s Vision for 2032 to create a robust economy with growth in new sectors."