Report suggests West Midlands business confidence fell in October

Companies in the West Midlands reported lower confidence in their own business prospects month-on-month, down 13 points at 52 per cent. When taken alongside their optimism in the economy, down 33 points to 20 per cent, this gives a headline confidence reading of 36 per cent, against 59 per cent in September.

Looking ahead to the next six months, businesses in the West Midlands identified their top target areas for growth as evolving their offering, for example by introducing new products or services (43 per cent), entering new markets (40 per cent) and introducing new technology, such as AI or automation (35 per cent).

The Business Barometer, which surveys 1,200 businesses monthly, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Overall UK business confidence dipped slightly in October to 44 per cent – down three points from September’s 47 per cent.

Dave Atkinson, Regional Director for the West Midlands at Lloyds, said: “Although confidence fell during October, West Midlands firms are still setting out clear plans to drive further growth.

“Whether they’re targeting investments in technology, or looking to break into new markets – in the UK or overseas – we’ll continue to be by their side with our support and insight.”

Hann-Ju Ho, Senior Economist, Lloyds Commercial Banking, said: “Although overall business confidence dipped in October, it follows a sustained period of significant optimism, and business sentiment remains above historical levels. Encouragingly, many businesses remain confident in their own trading prospects, and the increase in hiring intentions suggests more employers will want to grow their workforce.

“Businesses’ broader economic outlook continues to reflect this rounded picture, and as they move into the final part of the year, they will look to manage these considerations effectively.”