Midlands law firm raises over £3k for children's charity

Employees at MFG Solicitors, who have branches in Kidderminster, Birmingham and Shropshire, raised the four-figure sum for The Buddy Bag Foundation, a charity which supports hundreds of children in crisis every year who have fled violent situations at home.

The charity, which was founded in 2015 in response to rising numbers of children who find themselves in emergency accommodation after fleeing domestic violence, supplies young people with a bag of emergency essentials such as toiletries, pyjamas, socks and underwear, in addition to comfort items such as a book and a teddy bear which they can take with them.

According to the charity, 48,000 children find themselves in need of emergency care every year in the UK.

Chris Piggott, Birmingham partner at MFG Solicitors said: "We were delighted to see so many teams come along for a fun night of networking, and of course to raise funds for a charity which does so much for young people and families in and around Birmingham. The everyday essentials they provide to support young people, such as toiletries and pyjamas, really does make a huge difference.

"Aside from volunteering our time, our wish is to raise as much money as possible for the charity, so I’d like to thank everyone again for attending. The support from the Birmingham business community has been exceptional, from the donation of prizes for the raffle which were outstanding, to those businesses who attended and supported on the night in great numbers."

Karen Williams OBE and founder of The Buddy Bag Foundation said: “We continue to be extremely grateful to Chris and the team at MFG Solicitors for supporting us this year. The firm is genuinely interested in the charity, how we operate and why fundraising is so paramount for us. It was a great and fun event but also very humbling to see so many people keen to donate."