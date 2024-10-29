Employee ownership heralds new chapter for Shrewsbury landscape architects

The Shrewsbury-based practice, which can trace its roots back almost half a century, has also appointed two new directors as part of move that will ensure the company’s long-term independence and allow it to continue to evolve and grow.

The 20-strong practice has built a national reputation for its work across all sectors and scales, working with a wide variety of clients to deliver landmark projects ranging from Shrewsbury’s own transformational Big Town Plan to London’s Nine Elms, one of Europe’s largest urban regeneration projects.

The practice is led by Paul Shirley Smith and he will continue in his role within an expanded leadership team, a move he believes will allow the practice to flourish in a continually changing marketplace.

He said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for the future of Camlins and a move that will allow the practice to continue to go from strength to strength.

“Camlins is blessed with an incredibly talented and dedicated team who have been absolutely central to all of the success we have achieved to date and this transition provides everybody with that added sense of ownership and motivation as the practice continues to build on the foundations established over many years.

“Through expanding the leadership team with the appointment of new directors, we are able to create a more a resilient structure that will enable us to focus on the parts of the business where we can add the most value – and ultimately continue to deliver the exceptional service that is central to our reputation.”

The new leadership team will consist of Paul and existing Financial Director Becki Davies alongside new directors Andrew Nicholson and Mark Dunn.

Paul added: “Andrew and Mark are both long-serving members of the Camlins team and bring years of very different experience, but most importantly, a shared vision about the future of this practice that is both progressive and ambitious.

“Their appointments reflect the esteem with which they are regarded both inside and outside the business and they are very much committed to the collaborative and client-focused ethos that has served our practice so well.”

Michael Cruise, a director of Shrewsbury-based BCHN Architects and long-time friend and collaborator of Camlins, will become the independent chair of Camlins’ employee ownership trust.