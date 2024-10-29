Dog daycare centre to join fast growing Bradford Estates family of businesses

As part of the Bradford Estates drive to convert surplus, disused agricultural barns into a flexible range of commercial premises, Upper Brockhurst Farm, on Brockhurst Road, Weston-under-Lizard, will be updated for use by K9 Anytime, a family-run daycare facility.

Conversion works to turn three unused traditional brick and modern corrugated metal agricultural barns into a high-quality dog daycare facility has started after planning permission was granted by South Staffordshire Council.

Established in 2015, K9 Anytime is a family run business based in Higford, near Telford. As part of the expansion, the second daycare centre will open from February 2025 with five full-time trained professionals, providing high quality day care for each four-legged guest.

The barns will be restored and used as a day care centre for up to 60 dogs with adjoining outdoor adventure playgrounds, in addition to relaxation rooms, a raw food and natural treat pantry and full grooming facilities, for which K9 Anytime have also won national awards.

The dog daycare centre joins diverse businesses including a wedding florist, a fresh produce grower, a furniture manufacturer and a tech company to take up recent leases with Bradford Estates as it expands its commercial property footprint through reusing its buildings to sustainably boost the local economy.

Bradford Estates Managing Director Alexander Newport added: “We look forward to welcoming K9 Anytime to Bradford Estates. The day care facility will utilise a disused heritage farm building and we are working with a local heritage architect to ensure the buildings are restored in the local palette.

“Our aim is to build a thriving, diverse economy of local start- up companies along with more formal leases for longer term occupiers.”