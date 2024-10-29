Brussels Airlines lands back at Birmingham Airport

The regular weekly services will use an A319 aircraft and Adam Parker, Senior Aviation Manager of Birmingham Airport, said: “Brussels Airlines has been a partner of Birmingham Airport for many years, first serving the region from 1992.

“Its six times weekly service is ideally placed to ensure both business and leisure passengers have easy access to the Belgium capital.

"We are delighted to welcome back Brussels Airlines to our portfolio of airlines ensuring we really are on our way to serving the Midlands.”

Birmingham Airport is investing £300m in terminal growth and infrastructure to reach its 18m passenger goal by 2033.

The investment is running parallel with is sustainable growth plan to meet its ambitious goal of net zero also by 2033.