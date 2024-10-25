New Shrewsbury home for The Halo Group

The innovative business, who have worked at major events including the Wimbledon Tennis Championships and Red Bull Formula 1, are excited about the prospects of Shrewsbury’s commercial landscape and have already started to build connections with local businesses such as SDE Technologies and Salop Haulage.

The effort of using local suppliers is not only part of the organisation's bid to embed itself in the local community but also part of its core value of sustainability. With long-standing connections to Shrewsbury, The Halo Group see the town as a key central location in the UK in terms of transportation and people.

Developed in 2020 by Morris Property, Centurion Park’s 24 newest trade park units range in size from 1,237 ft² to 8,502 ft². The sought-after units offer flexible, high-quality spaces where businesses can grow.

Having been made aware of the latest availability at Centurion Park, The Halo Group were enthusiastic about the opportunity available in Shrewsbury. As part of their move, The Halo Group is keen to recruit talented individuals to join their warehouse and office team. As a company ethos, they are passionate about a positive organisational culture and employee wellbeing.

Gareth Chappell, Co-Founder & Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to be joining the thriving community here. The site's modern units and strategic location provide the perfect environment for our business to continue to grow and innovate.”

Neil Anderson, Head of Estates at Morris Property, said: “We are delighted to have The Halo Group join the impressive lineup of businesses at Centurion Park. Their expertise in creating innovative structures and brand experiences aligns perfectly with the park's reputation for excellence. We are confident that they will be a valuable addition to the community.”

Toby Shaw, Partner at TSR, added: “The Halo Group's decision to relocate to Centurion Park is a testament to the park's appeal and the high-quality business environment it offers. We are proud to have played a role in attracting such a prestigious company to the area.”