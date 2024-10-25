FBC Manby Bowdler legal eagles celebrate top accolades

FBC Manby Bowdler’s lawyers in Wolverhampton and Redditch have received seven individual rankings, as well as five rankings for the firm’s teams.

Leading the way was personal injury specialist Susan Todhunter, a partner based in the Wolverhampton office, who achieved the highest band 1 ranking. The firm was also ranked in band 2, after not being ranked last year.

In reaching their rankings, the assessors noted that clients said that “[Susan] is extremely knowledgeable, a great listener, sympathetic, dynamic and driven to do the best job for her clients" and “The team have strong knowledge and compassion for their clients. They are on top of their game and are understanding."

FBC Manby Bowdler managing director Neil Lloyd said: “The Chambers rankings are some of the most prestigious accolades in the legal profession and it is fabulous to have so many of our lawyers and teams recognised this year.

“Special congratulations to Susan – very few lawyers achieve a band 1 ranking, but we have known for a long time that she is truly a leader in her specialism.”

FBC Manby Bowdler was ranked band 2 for agriculture and rural affairs, family and matrimonial, clinical negligence and personal injury, and band 3 for litigation.

The Wolverhampton office is celebrating a further five individual rankings, with Laura Vernon in the Redditch office also ranked as Up and Coming in the real estate litigation category.

In Wolverhampton, Michael Portmann-Hann achieved the new ranking of Star Associate in clinical negligence, after being named Associate to Watch last year. Amongst Michael’s testimonials, one client described him as "absolutely first-class in all areas."

In the same category, Tim Gray achieved a band 2 ranking, with one testimonial saying “He is one of the best clinical negligence lawyers that I work with." Another praised Tim for his “fantastic experience” and said: “He is so easy to talk to.”

Achieving band 3 recognition were Charlotte Clode and Guy Birkett from the litigation team, and Claire Darley from the family and matrimonial team.

Lawyers in the firm’s Shropshire offices also achieved four individual rankings, including band 1 accolades for agriculture and rural services partner Sarah Baugh and family and matrimonial expert Anne Thomson.

Chambers UK Legal Guide rankings are based on independent, rigorous and in-depth research which assess law firms and individual lawyers across a range of categories, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, service to clients, commercial acumen, diligence and commitment.