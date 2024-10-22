Radnor range extended in Asda

The supermarket giant already stocks Radnor Fizz in apple and tropical flavours and has added Strawberry to its range this week.

Each 4x330ml pack, made by Knighton-based Radnor Hills, will retail for £2.

Radnor Fizz spokesperson Chris Butler said: “Strawberry is a popular Fizz flavour, and we’re delighted that Asda is stocking a third drink from our range.

“We’re all about adding value for families and making it easy for children to keep hydrated, whilst also looking after the future of their planet.

“Our team of experts have been working with schools for over 15 years making sure that we produce drinks that children love whilst also meeting their strict nutritional guidelines.”

Containing real fruit juice, all natural flavourings and with no added sugar, Radnor Fizz is made using pure Welsh spring water and counts as one of a child’s recommended five-a-day fruit portions. Each bottle is made up of 30 per cent recycled plastic and is 100 per cent recyclable.

Independent and family-owned, Radnor is one of the UK’s leading soft drinks manufacturers and produces over 400 million still, sparkling and flavoured water drinks every year.