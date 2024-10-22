Former Shrewsbury College student invents new product to keep milk safe from thieves

Isla Luckman developed a love of woodworking when she was at school and is now running her own business after completing carpentry courses at Shrewsbury College where she got a Distinction.

She is making and selling ‘milk safes’ to customers across the UK after recognising the growing trend of a consumer return to bottled milk and the need to protect doorstep deliveries from cats, birds, heat, cold and thieves.

As well as having lockable and insulated options, the milk safes can be purchased with storage space for empty bottles to prevent them getting knocked over and broken.

Since setting up production, Isla has substantially increased her online orders at milksafes.co.uk.

Tailor-making each box to customers’ specific requirements, she constructs them in long-lasting birch plywood in a variety of sizes and colours.

“People are now moving away from plastic milk bottles”, said Isla.

“But, of course, having glass bottled milk delivered to your home when you are out has its risks, as bottles can get stolen or broken and milk can go sour in warm weather.

“In the days when most people had their milk delivered, there was also the threat of blue tits pecking open the metallic bottle tops, as they were very partial to milk.

"The first recording of a blue tit milk bottle raid was in 1921 and, by the 1950s, raids were recorded across the entire UK.

“When customers place an order for one of my milk safes they can choose a size that will accommodate up to four bottles, or more. I use high grade plywood and roofing felt to make the box weatherproof. There is also an insulated option to protect against extreme summer and winter temperatures. Brass hinges attach the weighted lid, and the box can either be free-standing or wall-hung."