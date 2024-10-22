Couple set to run picturesque, Grade II listed Mid Wales hotel as health and wellness retreat

Lisa and John Brant purchased the 20-bedroomed Maesmawr Hall Hotel, set in four acres of grounds at Caersws, near Newtown, in February and ran it as a traditional hotel until August to honour existing bookings.

Now the couple are calling on 12 years’ experience of running La Crisalida Retreats, a hugely popular health and wellbeing retreat near Alicante in Spain, to bring the same successful concept to Mid Wales.

Managers from La Crisalida Wellness at Maesmawr Hall, the hotel’s new name, have been on a learning visit to the Spanish retreat.

The new retreat, which is open all year round, has a team of 20 staff and began welcoming guests last month. Guests choose their own arrival and departure dates, and the retreat also offers a limited number of day passes.

Activities include yoga, rebounding, meditation, a range of workshops, creativity and exercise classes and guided walks, and a range of treatments is also available. The daily programme runs from 8am to 9pm and guests are served a plant-based food and juices menu.

Tailored packages are available for those suffering from burnout, in need of an immune system boost or looking for a health reset.