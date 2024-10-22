Birmingham PR agency lands top award

The PRWeek Awards reward the best talent and work from the UK’s marketing and media industry, with a judging process renowned for being robust and rigorous.

WPR won the best agency outside London accolade in recognition of its enviable client list and strong people, purpose and planet ethos.

Jane Ainsworth, managing director, said: “Over three decades ago, WPR was founded with the vision of creating an agency delivering world-class work from our home in the heart of the UK – and we’ve been doing that ever since.

“Our region is home to a wealth of creative talent, and we’re proud to work with incredible brands – regionally, nationally and internationally – to transform how they communicate and engage with their audiences, shaping campaigns that combine imagination and innovation with strong commercial awareness to drive meaningful results.”

The PRWeek judges were impressed, commenting: “This is clearly a company that values its staff and their welfare, with strong evidence of commitment to diversity and inclusion, and award wins in recognition of its workplace satisfaction scores.”

This industry recognition is the culmination of a significant couple of months for WPR. In August, the agency became a certified B Corporation™, further cementing its position as a forward-thinking business committed to an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economy. And, in September, managing director Jane Ainsworth was named marketing leader of the year at the Midlands Marketing Awards.