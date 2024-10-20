Shropshire web agency helps charity after hack left them with no website

The team at Ascendancy in Newport stepped in to help The Georgia Williams Trust after the charity website was hacked and the original site was lost.

Georgia was a fun-loving and active young woman whose life was tragically taken from her in May 2013, aged just 17.

The Trust set up in her name aims to provide opportunities for young people in the Telford & Wrekin area to challenge themselves and broaden their horizons.

Lynnette Williams, from Wellington, who set up the charity in her daughter Georgia’s name, said: “We can't thank the Ascendancy team enough for their more than generous support to design and build a new website for our charity.

“The previous website was very outdated and then got hacked and we were telling one of our supporters about the problem and how important a website was for our charity.

“That kind person then introduced our trustees to Ascendancy, and they agreed to support us free of charge. We know how much a website can be, so we are extremely thankful for the support.”

Mrs Williams said they had supported hundreds of young people in a bid to follow their dreams and ambitions since Georgia's death, and the new website would allow the charity to showcase the fundraising and the difference the money makes to young people.

Jon Harrison, of Ascendancy, said: “We have seen the amazing fundraising The Georgia Williams Trust and its supporters have done over the years and also the inspirational projects they have funded, which has had such a great impact on the lives of young people in our county.

“After hearing of their hacking and complete loss of their previous website, we discussed it as a team and decided we wanted to help.

“We are a relatively young team and appreciate what a huge difference the grants can make to the next generation here in Shropshire.”

Grant applications are considered for personal activities such as scuba diving, rock climbing, flying lessons, and music lessons, as well as from community and sports groups.

For more information about the Georgia Williams Trust visit their Facebook page @TheGeorgiaWilliamsTrust