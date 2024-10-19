Telford College student Jesse is recognised at regional awards

The digital student was highly commended in the West Midlands regional finals, held at Birmingham’s Edgbaston stadium.

It’s the latest success story for Jesse, who is currently on placement with local IT giant Capgemini, which was named regional champion at the event for large employers.

Jesse initially studied vocational computing at levels one and two before choosing to be part of the college’s first cohort of digital T-Level students.

He said: “I was absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted – it’s an incredible recognition for the hard work and dedication of the college, and me as a person. I am proud of what I’ve achieved and honoured to have been acknowledged among such great company.”

The National Apprenticeship and Skills Awards recognise excellence in businesses that foster their own talent through apprenticeships and T Levels, as well as apprentices and students who have made significant contributions to their workplaces and individuals who go above and beyond to champion skills.

Organisers of the West Midlands finals said the event was an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary apprentices, students and employers in your area, and congratulate the winners and highly commended entries.

Jesse said: “I came to Telford College because I was amazed by the choices the college had on offer. I liked the digital courses as I’m passionate about the subject.

“I enjoy the hands-on industry experience that the T-Level qualification gives me, it’s really important to get a feel for the real-life workplace environment that I’ll experience after college.

“On my placement, I get to take part in project management and testing within cyber security. I’ve also taken the opportunity to speak to many of the people I’ve worked with about their career paths, which universities they went to and how they got there, to help decide my own future.

“I enjoy how engaging the method of delivery is at the college. It’s very interactive with a lot of problem solving and in-depth coding.

“I want to go on to an apprenticeship after my T-Level. I’d like to start a career in cloud computing as it’s an area I have a lot of interest in, and I believe it has a long future.”

Jesse has also helped deliver a T-Level presentation to local businesses with staff and other T-Level students, discussing the benefits of the programmes and how his experience benefited him and his employer.

Teresa Hughes, director of business, digital and professional studies at Telford College, said: “We’re really proud of Jesse and what he has achieved. This awards recognition is well deserved.

“Jesse is a dedicated student in his lessons and always has a smile on his face. He is keen to progress, and Jesse is very ambitious with regard to carving out a career within digital industries.”