Shropshire landscaping company starts build of garden for children recovering at hospital

Fundraising for the garden at the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, is still ongoing but, to date nearly £200,000 has been raised.

This has allowed the landscaping and infrastructure along with a glass building for patients to undertake school work or play sessions all year round, whatever the weather. However further funding is still required to include play equipment, plants, tools and extras to complete the garden.

Work started on the project on September 9 with Paul Butler, Director of Butler Landscapes based in Tern Hill, Market Drayton, and team on site.

It is anticipated the project of around 500 square metres will take around eight weeks to complete.

The ‘Garden for Alice’ fundraising appeal is aims to create a stunning outdoor garden for paediatric patients and their families at the RJAH Hospital.

Alice Ward, the dedicated children’s unit at the Oswestry-based hospital, provides specialist advice, diagnosis, and treatment for children between 0-18 years with bone, joint and muscular disorders.

Funding is needed to enhance the current garden area to ensure it is inclusive for all the children RJAH cares for, while being accessible throughout the day and during the evening.

The aim is to provide a private, safe, and stimulating environment which not only promotes health and wellbeing but will also offer a calming escape from the hospital environment for long term and returning patients.

The garden was originally designed by 17-year-old Olivia Copley, a volunteer who consulted with patients and staff in 2021 to create the original design which was then developed by the architects.

Awscapes the architects took that design and made it work and Butler Landscaping and Design were chosen after a tender process in April as the contactor.

Butler Landscapes has won multiple Royal Horticultural Society Gold Medals and are leading specialists in all aspects of garden design, landscape construction and garden maintenance.

Paul Butler, Director at Butler Landscapes, a qualified landscape architect and garden designer, said: “We are really honoured to work on projects like this as we want to be more involved with special spaces for people, and projects that can improve people’s physical and mental health. As the main contractor we feel really proud to have been trusted with this project. We always go the extra mile for our customers.

“We know that designers like working with us because we really respect design as I design many of our own projects. We understand construction at the same time as understanding what’s important for the design. We don’t do what’s easy we do what’s right for the space and the people who will be using it.”