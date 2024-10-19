'Just hearty, homemade, honest food': New restaurant inside recently reopened Wellington pub a real family affair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In April, The Old Orleton Inn on Holyhead Road in Wellington reopened with new owners at the helm.

The Grade II listed coaching inn dates back to the 17th century but there's been an inn at this location for around 700 years.

The previous owners appeared on Channel 4's Four in a Bed in 2020, but put the pub up for sale in August last year and the doors were closed in October.

But this year drinks were flowing once again after it was taken over by landlord Will Mills.

Now, food is also back on the menu, after the brand-new family-run restaurant Plate & Palate set up shop inside the inn.

Plate & Palate has opened in The Old Orleton Inn in Wellington. Run by Halil Fenkli and Aaron Bhutta

A real family affair, the restaurant is co-owned by head-chef Halil Fenkli and his wife Pam, her son Aaron Bhutta and his partner, Megan Millward.

Halil, who was born in Turkey, has been working as a chef for 15 years while Pam has a wealth of customer service experience and Megan and Aaron work in finance.

Halil Fenkli has been a chef for 15 years

Megan explained: "The opportunity came along to open the restaurant side of things in the hotel and it was too good to pass up on. It was a one-time opportunity, so we clubbed together to use all of our separate skills."

The restaurant is serving traditional British gastro-pub grub including the beloved Sunday roast.

The restaurant is serving traditional British gastro-pub grub

"We pride ourselves on being a cosy, warm family-run restaurant with a personal touch," said Megan. "It's traditional pub grub but with a delicate twist. Just hearty, homemade food - honest food."

In the future, the family will begin offering specials nights to showcase Halil's experience behind the pans.

It's currently open from 5pm to 10pm from Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 10pm on Saturdays and 12pm to 6pm on Sundays.