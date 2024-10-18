Telford's AceOn showcases work as it welcomes Governor of the Bank of England for visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

UK battery specialist AceOn welcomed Andrew Bailey to its facilities at Stafford Park 12 where he was given a tour of the company.

AceOn CEO Mark Thompson said: "It was a great honour to welcome Andrew.

"We have lots of different projects which are delivering in different ways that we are very proud of, with some really good things on the horizon and it was great to showcase some of the innovative work we have going on at the moment."

The visit topped off a year in which AceOn showcased a major project in front of dignitaries in Ukraine which it says could revolutionize sustainability efforts worldwide and support those who need help.

Graham Chaplin (Bank of England), Andrew Bailey (Governor of the Bank of England and Aceon CEO Mark Thompson

AceOn Group launched Project ‘Mettle’ in Kyiv, in the presence of former UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Lord David Cameron, and Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko.

Project ‘Mettle’ is being be delivered over a two-year period, introducing AceOn’s Portable Energy Storage (PES) systems, utilising innovative second-life battery technology, to provide a zero-emission alternative to traditional power sources.

The cutting-edge technology could play a key role in delivering humanitarian aid. AceOn is collaborating with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, enabling the deployment of PES systems to support their crucial services in crisis-affected areas but technology could be rolled out across the world.

Reflecting on his visit to AceOn, Mr Bailey said: "It has been fascinating to visit and this is so impressive. This is real innovation here at AceOn.

"Going around the country visiting businesses is one of the fun things about my job and you learn so much, which you can reapply in policy."